Hostage Rescue Drama Unfolds in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Unidentified militants abducted 11 employees in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan, sparking a major police operation. Six hostages have been freed, while efforts continue to rescue the remaining five. Meanwhile, residents in Tirah Valley thwarted an attempted abduction of an army soldier.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 05-06-2025 12:42 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 12:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a daring act of abduction, unidentified militants seized 11 employees of a private firm traveling from Islamabad to Quetta in Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Thursday. Official sources have confirmed that a police operation swiftly followed the incident.

The quick response of law enforcement saw the successful rescue of six hostages, yet the hunt continues for the remaining five. The local authorities, led by Dera Ismail Khan's District Police Officer, are actively combing the area for the suspects and the remaining captives.

This dramatic incident took place near Domanda Bridge in the Dera Ismail Khan district, as the vehicles were enroute to their destination. Separately, residents in Tirah Valley prevented the abduction of a Pakistani soldier in an unrelated attempt, showcasing community resilience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

