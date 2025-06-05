Left Menu

NATO Allies Face Pressure to Boost Defense Spending

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is confident NATO will meet Trump's demand to increase defense spending to 5% of GDP by a June summit. The move aims to secure U.S. commitment to European security. Current debate focuses on defining 'defense-related' spending and meeting new capability targets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-06-2025 13:04 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 13:04 IST
NATO Allies Face Pressure to Boost Defense Spending
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth expressed confidence that NATO members will adhere to President Donald Trump's call for a substantial increase in defense spending, aiming for a 5% GDP investment by the impending June summit.

This call to action is pivotal for maintaining U.S. engagement in European security. NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte acknowledged the extra investment required to meet this objective, underlining its significance for alliance stability.

A crucial debate persists regarding the categorization of 'defense-related' spending, as countries work to align on new capability targets that balance contributions across the alliance.

TRENDING

1
Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

 United States
2
Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

 Global
3
US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Election

US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Elec...

 Global
4
Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025