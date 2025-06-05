NATO Allies Face Pressure to Boost Defense Spending
U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is confident NATO will meet Trump's demand to increase defense spending to 5% of GDP by a June summit. The move aims to secure U.S. commitment to European security. Current debate focuses on defining 'defense-related' spending and meeting new capability targets.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-06-2025 13:04 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 13:04 IST
U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth expressed confidence that NATO members will adhere to President Donald Trump's call for a substantial increase in defense spending, aiming for a 5% GDP investment by the impending June summit.
This call to action is pivotal for maintaining U.S. engagement in European security. NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte acknowledged the extra investment required to meet this objective, underlining its significance for alliance stability.
A crucial debate persists regarding the categorization of 'defense-related' spending, as countries work to align on new capability targets that balance contributions across the alliance.
- READ MORE ON:
- NATO
- Trump
- defense spending
- Hegseth
- Rutte
- summit
- security
- capability targets
- alliance
- Europe
Advertisement
ALSO READ
India Anchors Global Maritime Security with Strategic Shift
Industrial firms struggle to meet Cyber Resilience Act’s security demands
High Court Slams Use of 'Bouncer' Term by Security Agencies
More than 26 Naxalites killed in encounter with security forces along Narayanpur-Bijapur border in Chhattisgarh: officials.
Pioneering Security: L&T Technology's Strategic MoU with BITS Pilani