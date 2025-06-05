NATO Allies Face Pressure to Boost Defense Spending

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth expressed confidence that NATO members will adhere to President Donald Trump's call for a substantial increase in defense spending, aiming for a 5% GDP investment by the impending June summit.

This call to action is pivotal for maintaining U.S. engagement in European security. NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte acknowledged the extra investment required to meet this objective, underlining its significance for alliance stability.

A crucial debate persists regarding the categorization of 'defense-related' spending, as countries work to align on new capability targets that balance contributions across the alliance.