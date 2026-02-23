Left Menu

SA Delegation Heads to Colombia for Global Land Reform Summit

SA Delegation Heads to Colombia for Global Land Reform Summit
Minister Nyhontso is expected to hold several high-level bilateral engagements during the conference. Image Credit: X(@UN_WGPeasants)
  Country:
  South Africa

Land Reform and Rural Development Minister Mzwanele Nyhontso will lead a high-level South African delegation to Cartagena, Colombia, this week to attend the International Conference on Agrarian Reform and Rural Development (ICARRD+20).

The summit, taking place from 24 to 28 February 2026, marks 20 years since the inaugural ICARRD conference held in Porto Alegre, Brazil, and comes amid renewed global attention on agrarian reform, food sovereignty and the democratic governance of natural resources.

Focus on Global Land Justice

ICARRD+20 brings together governments, social movements and international organisations to deliberate on pressing challenges, including:

  • Land and water grabbing

  • Climate change vulnerabilities

  • Environmental sustainability

  • Redistributive land reform

  • Democratic governance of natural resources

The conference aims to strengthen global commitments toward equitable land distribution and rural development as part of broader structural transformation.

Bilateral Engagements and FAO Talks

Minister Nyhontso is expected to hold several high-level bilateral engagements during the conference.

These include consultations with the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) on the launch of the Global Land Observatory and enhanced collaboration on rural development initiatives.

He is also scheduled to meet representatives from Brazil and other countries confronting similar land reform and agrarian justice challenges to exchange perspectives on land governance, environmental sustainability and climate justice.

Ministerial Sessions on Peace and Democracy

The Minister will participate in ministerial discussions examining the role of agrarian reform in fostering peace, democracy and equitable development.

The South African delegation includes members of the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Land Reform and Rural Development, along with senior departmental officials.

Key Plenary Participation

The delegation will take part in several high-level sessions, including:

  • Inaugural Plenary: “Earth: past, present and future: the struggle of the peoples for Agrarian Reform”

  • Thematic discussions on geopolitics of land, oil and mineral resources

  • The “10 Years for Agrarian Reform” plenary, aimed at securing global commitments for structural change

The Department of Land Reform and Rural Development said the conference provides an important platform for Africa to shape the global land governance agenda.

“The Minister and the Department view this conference as an essential entry point for the African preparatory process, ensuring that the continent’s priorities regarding land governance and dignified livelihoods are central to the global agenda,” the department said.

The ICARRD+20 summit is expected to produce renewed global commitments on land reform, rural livelihoods and sustainable resource governance.

