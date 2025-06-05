Trump's Balkan Migrant Strategy: U.S. Seeks Deportation Allies

President Donald Trump's administration is actively lobbying Balkan nations, including Serbia, to accept migrants who are facing deportation from the United States, according to a report by Bloomberg News on Thursday.

This request is reportedly part of a larger U.S. strategy aimed at identifying foreign governments willing to accept deported migrants, a step that aligns with Trump's policy to increase deportations. However, Reuters has not yet verified the Bloomberg report.

The White House and the U.S. State Department have not issued any comments, and Serbia's foreign ministry also remains silent. The effort intensifies after the U.S. Supreme Court's decision last month, which allowed the Trump administration to terminate the temporary legal status of many migrants, including Venezuelans, Cubans, Haitians, and Nicaraguans.