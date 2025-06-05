Left Menu

Trump's Balkan Migrant Strategy: U.S. Seeks Deportation Allies

President Donald Trump's administration is lobbying Balkan nations to accept migrants deported from the U.S. This forms part of a broader U.S. effort to find countries open to receiving deported migrants. The move follows the U.S. Supreme Court allowing the revocation of temporary legal status for many migrants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-06-2025 15:30 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 15:30 IST
Trump's Balkan Migrant Strategy: U.S. Seeks Deportation Allies
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

President Donald Trump's administration is actively lobbying Balkan nations, including Serbia, to accept migrants who are facing deportation from the United States, according to a report by Bloomberg News on Thursday.

This request is reportedly part of a larger U.S. strategy aimed at identifying foreign governments willing to accept deported migrants, a step that aligns with Trump's policy to increase deportations. However, Reuters has not yet verified the Bloomberg report.

The White House and the U.S. State Department have not issued any comments, and Serbia's foreign ministry also remains silent. The effort intensifies after the U.S. Supreme Court's decision last month, which allowed the Trump administration to terminate the temporary legal status of many migrants, including Venezuelans, Cubans, Haitians, and Nicaraguans.

TRENDING

1
Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

 United States
2
Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

 Global
3
US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Election

US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Elec...

 Global
4
Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025