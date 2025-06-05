Left Menu

Greece and Egypt Unite to Protect Ancient Christian Heritage

Greece and Egypt have committed to safeguarding the St Catherine's Monastery, one of the world's oldest Christian sites, after an Egyptian court ruling raised concerns about its future. Both countries aim to preserve its religious and historical significance, reinforcing diplomatic ties and cultural heritage.

Updated: 05-06-2025 16:12 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 16:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Greece

Greece and Egypt have reached an agreement to protect the status of St Catherine's Monastery, one of the oldest Christian sites globally, after an Egyptian court ruling prompted concerns over its future. The court decision ordered Orthodox monks to vacate several plots of land they have long used, raising diplomatic activity between the two nations.

The monastery, located at the foot of Egypt's Mount Sinai, is steeped in religious history and is revered by Christians, Muslims, and Jews alike. According to the Greek Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis, both countries intend to uphold the monastery's legal status and Greek Orthodox heritage.

Despite the court order, Egyptian officials have assured that the spiritual and historical integrity of the site remains intact, ensuring monks maintain access to the monastery. Known for its profound cultural significance, the site contains one of the world's largest libraries of early Christian manuscripts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

