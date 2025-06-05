Sextortion Racket Uncovered: Trio Arrested for Rs 14 Lakh Fraud

Authorities have dismantled a sextortion ring following the arrest of three individuals involved in a Rs 14 lakh extortion scam. These men, identified as Vasim, Javed, and Khalid, allegedly duped victims into participating in compromising video calls, threatening them with false legal repercussions.

Operating from Rajasthan's Mewat region, the perpetrators presented themselves as Crime Branch officers, coercing victims into financial transactions under threats of fabricated criminal charges. The investigation, led by Deputy Commissioner of Police Vichitra Veer, has revealed the extent of the fraud, which involved playing pre-recorded explicit videos during the calls.

Delhi Police seized incriminating digital evidence from the suspects, who remain in judicial custody as part of an ongoing probe to uncover additional victims and potential accomplices in this intricate criminal operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)