Left Menu

Sextortion Racket Uncovered: Trio Arrested for Rs 14 Lakh Fraud

Three men have been apprehended in connection with a sextortion scheme that preyed on victims through video calls. They manipulated individuals into compromising situations and then extorted money by pretending to be law enforcement. The case, involving Rs 14 lakh, highlights a potentially larger criminal network.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2025 16:26 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 16:26 IST
Sextortion Racket Uncovered: Trio Arrested for Rs 14 Lakh Fraud
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities have dismantled a sextortion ring following the arrest of three individuals involved in a Rs 14 lakh extortion scam. These men, identified as Vasim, Javed, and Khalid, allegedly duped victims into participating in compromising video calls, threatening them with false legal repercussions.

Operating from Rajasthan's Mewat region, the perpetrators presented themselves as Crime Branch officers, coercing victims into financial transactions under threats of fabricated criminal charges. The investigation, led by Deputy Commissioner of Police Vichitra Veer, has revealed the extent of the fraud, which involved playing pre-recorded explicit videos during the calls.

Delhi Police seized incriminating digital evidence from the suspects, who remain in judicial custody as part of an ongoing probe to uncover additional victims and potential accomplices in this intricate criminal operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

 United States
2
Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

 Global
3
US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Election

US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Elec...

 Global
4
Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025