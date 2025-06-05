Border Tensions: Cambodia and Thailand's Diplomatic Crossroads

Thailand has urged Cambodia to participate positively in resolving a persistent border quarrel, emphasizing its stance against the International Court of Justice's jurisdiction following Cambodia's decision to appeal to the World Court. This plea comes in the wake of a deadly skirmish on May 28.

The longstanding conflict, which previously erupted in 2011 over the Preah Vihear temple, continues to stir nationalistic fervor in both countries. Thailand has disregarded the ICJ's jurisdiction since 1960, advocating for existing bilateral discussions instead. Cambodia has accused Thai troops of aggression, with Thailand attributing it to a border misunderstanding.

Close ties between the nations' former leaders have not suppressed the historical rivalry. Cambodia's recent statement indicated the necessity for ICJ intervention, citing unresolved tensions as potential catalysts for escalation. Efforts towards dialogue continue with talks scheduled for June 14.

(With inputs from agencies.)