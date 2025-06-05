Caste Census: A New Dawn for Assam's Indigenous Muslim Identity

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma voiced support for the forthcoming caste-based census in India, set for 2027, stating it will greatly aid the indigenous Muslim community in the state. The announcement follows the Centre's decision to include caste enumeration in the national census.

The indigenous Muslim communities, such as Goria, Moria, and Deshi Muslims, have long advocated for a caste census to highlight their unique socio-cultural identities, distinct from broader religious and migratory classifications. Sarma emphasized the census as a means to fulfil their aspirations for a formal recognition of their independent identity.

While the Assam government initiates preparatory measures for the census, the decision reflects a wider political atmosphere where opposition parties and states like Bihar and Karnataka have pushed for similar initiatives. This move is expected to empower indigenous communities by documenting their distinct cultural heritage deeply rooted in Assam's civilization.

(With inputs from agencies.)