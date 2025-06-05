Dramatic Arrest in South Delhi: Duo Nabbed for Stabbing After Public Dispute

In a dramatic turn of events, two men were arrested for allegedly stabbing Ashish alias Chiku during a public dispute in South Delhi's Kotla Mubarakpur area. The victim, who is critically injured, was attacked by Tanish and Manish, both aged 20, following a heated argument.

The police launched an investigation under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita after registering the case on Tuesday. On receiving information about the accused planning an escape, a police team set a trap near Safdarjung Hospital, successfully apprehending the suspects.

Both Tanish and Manish are no strangers to the law, having previously been involved in a snatching case. The police are continuing their investigation to gather more details about the incident.

