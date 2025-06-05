Left Menu

Dramatic Arrest in South Delhi: Duo Nabbed for Stabbing After Public Dispute

In South Delhi, two men were arrested after allegedly stabbing another man, Ashish alias Chiku, following a heated argument. The incident occurred in Kotla Mubarakpur, and Ashish remains in critical condition. The suspects, Tanish and Manish, were caught attempting to flee the city near Safdarjung Hospital. Both have prior criminal records.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2025 18:01 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 18:01 IST
Dramatic Arrest in South Delhi: Duo Nabbed for Stabbing After Public Dispute
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, two men were arrested for allegedly stabbing Ashish alias Chiku during a public dispute in South Delhi's Kotla Mubarakpur area. The victim, who is critically injured, was attacked by Tanish and Manish, both aged 20, following a heated argument.

The police launched an investigation under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita after registering the case on Tuesday. On receiving information about the accused planning an escape, a police team set a trap near Safdarjung Hospital, successfully apprehending the suspects.

Both Tanish and Manish are no strangers to the law, having previously been involved in a snatching case. The police are continuing their investigation to gather more details about the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

 United States
2
Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

 Global
3
US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Election

US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Elec...

 Global
4
Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New dual-AI strategy targets generative cheating in university assessments

Cybersecurity strategy, not compliance, drives investment across ASEAN

AI-optimized farming system slashes energy use, boosts precision agriculture accuracy to 98.6%

Predictive AI could future-proof cities, if governance and privacy catch up

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025