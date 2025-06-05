Dramatic Arrest in South Delhi: Duo Nabbed for Stabbing After Public Dispute
In South Delhi, two men were arrested after allegedly stabbing another man, Ashish alias Chiku, following a heated argument. The incident occurred in Kotla Mubarakpur, and Ashish remains in critical condition. The suspects, Tanish and Manish, were caught attempting to flee the city near Safdarjung Hospital. Both have prior criminal records.
In a dramatic turn of events, two men were arrested for allegedly stabbing Ashish alias Chiku during a public dispute in South Delhi's Kotla Mubarakpur area. The victim, who is critically injured, was attacked by Tanish and Manish, both aged 20, following a heated argument.
The police launched an investigation under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita after registering the case on Tuesday. On receiving information about the accused planning an escape, a police team set a trap near Safdarjung Hospital, successfully apprehending the suspects.
Both Tanish and Manish are no strangers to the law, having previously been involved in a snatching case. The police are continuing their investigation to gather more details about the incident.
