Left Menu

Shocking Allegation: BJP Leader Accused in Daughter's Traumatic Ordeal

A local BJP leader, Anamika Sharma, allegedly allowed her boyfriend and his aide to repeatedly assault her 13-year-old daughter. All three have been arrested and charged under the POCSO Act and BNS, including gang-rape. The police became aware after the minor confided in her father.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Haridwar | Updated: 05-06-2025 18:19 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 18:19 IST
Shocking Allegation: BJP Leader Accused in Daughter's Traumatic Ordeal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking turn of events, Anamika Sharma, a former local BJP leader, has been accused of permitting her boyfriend and his aide to sexually assault her 13-year-old daughter. This grim revelation has led to the arrest of Sharma, her boyfriend Sumit Patwal, and his accomplice Shubham, under severe charges.

The trio has been booked under various sections of the POCSO Act and the BNS, including the heinous charge of gang-rape. The case came into the open when the minor shared her ordeal with her father, prompting him to file a complaint on Tuesday.

Authorities confirmed that the repeated assaults occurred between January and March across multiple locations, with Sharma allegedly consenting to the acts. Once implicated, Sharma was stripped of her primary membership in the BJP, where she previously held a prominent role.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

 United States
2
Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

 Global
3
US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Election

US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Elec...

 Global
4
Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New dual-AI strategy targets generative cheating in university assessments

Cybersecurity strategy, not compliance, drives investment across ASEAN

AI-optimized farming system slashes energy use, boosts precision agriculture accuracy to 98.6%

Predictive AI could future-proof cities, if governance and privacy catch up

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025