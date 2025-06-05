Shocking Allegation: BJP Leader Accused in Daughter's Traumatic Ordeal

In a shocking turn of events, Anamika Sharma, a former local BJP leader, has been accused of permitting her boyfriend and his aide to sexually assault her 13-year-old daughter. This grim revelation has led to the arrest of Sharma, her boyfriend Sumit Patwal, and his accomplice Shubham, under severe charges.

The trio has been booked under various sections of the POCSO Act and the BNS, including the heinous charge of gang-rape. The case came into the open when the minor shared her ordeal with her father, prompting him to file a complaint on Tuesday.

Authorities confirmed that the repeated assaults occurred between January and March across multiple locations, with Sharma allegedly consenting to the acts. Once implicated, Sharma was stripped of her primary membership in the BJP, where she previously held a prominent role.

(With inputs from agencies.)