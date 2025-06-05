Left Menu

Controversial Acquittal in Pakistan's Church Arson Case

A Pakistani anti-terrorism court has acquitted 10 Muslim men, citing lack of evidence, in the 2023 arson attacks on Christian churches and homes in Punjab. The verdict has been condemned by the Church Management Committee, which plans to appeal, alleging police manipulation in the investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 05-06-2025 19:17 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 19:17 IST
Controversial Acquittal in Pakistan's Church Arson Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a contentious ruling, an anti-terrorism court in Pakistan has acquitted 10 men involved in the arson attacks on Christian churches and homes in Punjab, citing insufficient evidence. The decision has sparked outrage among the Christian community, prompting plans for an appeal.

The verdict, announced by Judge Javed Iqbal Sheikh, comes nearly two years after the events in Jaranwala, where mobs vandalised over 20 churches and more than 80 Christian homes. The attacks followed false blasphemy accusations against two Christian brothers. The Church Management Committee has criticized the judicial process, accusing police investigators of manipulating evidence.

Judge Sheikh's ruling cleared primary suspect Ausaf Ali, his sons, and several others of charges related to the August 2023 incident. The same court had previously sentenced a Christian man to death for a related false blasphemy case. Human rights advocates highlight that many involved in the violence remain unpunished, and many victims await government compensation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

 United States
2
Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

 Global
3
US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Election

US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Elec...

 Global
4
Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New dual-AI strategy targets generative cheating in university assessments

Cybersecurity strategy, not compliance, drives investment across ASEAN

AI-optimized farming system slashes energy use, boosts precision agriculture accuracy to 98.6%

Predictive AI could future-proof cities, if governance and privacy catch up

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025