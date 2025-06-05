Controversial Acquittal in Pakistan's Church Arson Case

In a contentious ruling, an anti-terrorism court in Pakistan has acquitted 10 men involved in the arson attacks on Christian churches and homes in Punjab, citing insufficient evidence. The decision has sparked outrage among the Christian community, prompting plans for an appeal.

The verdict, announced by Judge Javed Iqbal Sheikh, comes nearly two years after the events in Jaranwala, where mobs vandalised over 20 churches and more than 80 Christian homes. The attacks followed false blasphemy accusations against two Christian brothers. The Church Management Committee has criticized the judicial process, accusing police investigators of manipulating evidence.

Judge Sheikh's ruling cleared primary suspect Ausaf Ali, his sons, and several others of charges related to the August 2023 incident. The same court had previously sentenced a Christian man to death for a related false blasphemy case. Human rights advocates highlight that many involved in the violence remain unpunished, and many victims await government compensation.

(With inputs from agencies.)