High-Profile Graft Case: Former PM Madhav Kumar Nepal Charged

Madhav Kumar Nepal, a former Prime Minister of Nepal, has been charged with corruption by the Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority (CIAA). The charges relate to a contentious land deal involving Indian conglomerate Patanjali. The case filed against Nepal and 92 others marks a first in Nepalese history, with former high-ranking officials also implicated.

The CIAA alleges illicit land sales in the Kavrepalanchok district under a government land ceiling exemption approved during Nepal's term in office. The land, initially acquired legally, was alleged to have been sold unlawfully with further approval at the Cabinet level.

Nepal has denied the allegations, asserting his innocence and accusing Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli of orchestrating the charges to undermine his political career. The case has resulted in Nepal's automatic suspension from parliament, as mandated by Nepali law for public servants under corruption investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)