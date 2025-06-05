Transforming Governance: Andhra Pradesh Hosts AI Hackathon for Policing Innovation

The Andhra Pradesh police department is set to host an Artificial Intelligence (AI) Hackathon in Guntur between June 27 and 29. This initiative aims to address policing and governance challenges by inviting innovative solutions from industry leaders and academia nationwide.

Director General of Police Harish Kumar Gupta emphasized that the hackathon seeks to transform governance through AI, ensuring transparent and citizen-centric service delivery. Gupta also highlighted a sustained collaborative process involving AI experts, academic institutions, and government stakeholders.

The hackathon will present eight focused problem statements guiding participants towards impactful solution development, with pilot testing in select districts before statewide implementation. Additionally, a Research and Development wing named 'PRISM' has been established to refine and implement solutions, while collaboration with the Centre is underway to scale efforts for improved policing and public safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)