Supreme Court Eases Path for 'Reverse' Discrimination Claims: Reviving Ames' Case

The U.S. Supreme Court has made it easier for majority-background individuals to file 'reverse' discrimination claims. It revived Marlean Ames' lawsuit, who alleges workplace discrimination due to her heterosexual orientation. This ruling challenges past requirements for majority plaintiffs to provide extensive evidence in civil rights violations cases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-06-2025 19:38 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 19:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Supreme Court has issued a landmark 9-0 ruling that paves the way for individuals from majority backgrounds, such as white or heterosexual people, to bring forward claims of 'reverse' discrimination in the workplace.

This decision revives Marlean Ames' discrimination case against Ohio's Department of Youth Services. Ames argues she was unfairly denied a promotion and demoted because she is heterosexual. Previously, similar claims faced higher evidence burdens under precedent from some U.S. courts, including the Cincinnati-based 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

The Supreme Court's ruling challenges the notion that majority plaintiffs must meet stricter evidence criteria, potentially transforming how workplace discrimination cases are evaluated. Civil rights groups contend this new interpretation could overlook ongoing disparities affecting minority groups. The case highlights broader debates on discrimination, workplace fairness, and diversity policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

