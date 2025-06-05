NIA Court Charges Four in Jammu Terrorism Case

A special NIA court in Jammu has indicted four men accused of facilitating terrorism activities in the Doda district, according to officials.

The accused, identified as Muneer Hussain, Tanveer Ahmed, Noor Alam, and Kunj Lal, face charges under several sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, following a case registered at Dessa police station on July 16 last year.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Doda, Sandeep Mehta, confirmed the professional investigation revealed their involvement in providing logistical support to terrorists. The suspects remain in judicial custody as the court found substantial evidence during the trial.

(With inputs from agencies.)