Allahabad High Court Quashes Charges Against Students Over Namaz Controversy

The Allahabad High Court has quashed the criminal proceedings against two students charged with offering namaz at a prohibited location. Justice Saurabh Srivastava, presiding over the single judge bench, ruled that the charges against the students were unwarranted, acknowledging their lack of any criminal background.

Legal representatives for the students argued that the two were merely practicing their faith, noting that one was preparing for a competitive exam and could be negatively impacted by the trial over what they called a 'petty offence.' The government advocate agreed there was no previous criminal history but stressed the importance of designated locations for such religious practices to maintain public order.

In its deliberation, the court underlined the constitutional right to religious practice in India while emphasizing the necessity of heeding local administration directives to ensure peace and unity. Consequently, the court decided to dismiss the charges against the students while cautioning them to adhere to local regulations moving forward.