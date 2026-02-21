Left Menu

Allahabad High Court Quashes Charges Against Students Over Namaz Controversy

The Allahabad High Court dismissed criminal proceedings against two students accused of offering namaz at a restricted site. Justice Saurabh Srivastava concluded the charges were unwarranted, noting the students' lack of criminal history. The ruling emphasized the importance of respecting administrative directives for communal harmony and law and order.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 21-02-2026 08:51 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 08:51 IST
The Allahabad High Court has quashed the criminal proceedings against two students charged with offering namaz at a prohibited location. Justice Saurabh Srivastava, presiding over the single judge bench, ruled that the charges against the students were unwarranted, acknowledging their lack of any criminal background.

Legal representatives for the students argued that the two were merely practicing their faith, noting that one was preparing for a competitive exam and could be negatively impacted by the trial over what they called a 'petty offence.' The government advocate agreed there was no previous criminal history but stressed the importance of designated locations for such religious practices to maintain public order.

In its deliberation, the court underlined the constitutional right to religious practice in India while emphasizing the necessity of heeding local administration directives to ensure peace and unity. Consequently, the court decided to dismiss the charges against the students while cautioning them to adhere to local regulations moving forward.

