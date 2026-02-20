Delhi Toy Factory Owner Convicted for Employing Minors, Acquitted on Other Charges

A Delhi court has delivered a pivotal verdict, convicting a toy-factory owner for employing minors at his facility in the Inderlok area. However, the court acquitted him on charges related to human trafficking and unlawful compulsory labour.

The conviction under the Child and Adolescent Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act arises from an FIR registered in 2016 after several boys working at the factory fell unconscious due to food poisoning. Unfortunately, one of them later died. The court found no evidence of coercion or exploitation to support trafficking claims.

Witnesses stated that the minors willingly worked at the factory and received wages, negating charges of forced labour. The case continues with a hearing on arguments for sentencing scheduled later this month.

