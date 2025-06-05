Left Menu

GHF Reopens Aid Sites Amid Renewed Gaza Conflict

The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) has resumed aid distribution at two sites in Rafah, Gaza. Amidst increasing military tensions, criticisms have arisen over GHF's neutrality, as the U.N. warns of famine risks. Meanwhile, hostilities between Israeli forces and Hamas continue, with heavy casualties reported on both sides.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-06-2025 20:28 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 20:28 IST
The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), supported by the U.S. and Israel, has reopened two aid distribution sites in Rafah after a temporary shutdown following nearby shootings.

Critics, including the U.N., question GHF's impartiality as Gaza faces humanitarian desperation following an extended blockade. Recently intensified Israeli military operations have further isolated the nation globally.

The continued conflict between Israel and Hamas sees rising casualties, with multiple fatal arrests, as GHF attempts to distribute aid amidst precarious security conditions.

