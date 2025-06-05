GHF Reopens Aid Sites Amid Renewed Gaza Conflict

The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), supported by the U.S. and Israel, has reopened two aid distribution sites in Rafah after a temporary shutdown following nearby shootings.

Critics, including the U.N., question GHF's impartiality as Gaza faces humanitarian desperation following an extended blockade. Recently intensified Israeli military operations have further isolated the nation globally.

The continued conflict between Israel and Hamas sees rising casualties, with multiple fatal arrests, as GHF attempts to distribute aid amidst precarious security conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)