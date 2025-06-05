NCC Cadets Achieve 100% Summit Success on Mount Everest Expedition

In an inspiring demonstration of youthful grit, discipline, and national pride, the National Cadet Corps (NCC) Mount Everest Expedition Team returned to a hero’s welcome at the DGNCC Camp in New Delhi on June 5, 2025, following their historic and successful summit of the world’s highest peak, Mount Everest, on May 18, 2025. The all-teen team achieved a remarkable 100% summit success rate, with all 10 cadets reaching the 8,848.86-meter peak despite the treacherous terrain and adverse weather conditions.

The feat marks the third successful NCC ascent of Mount Everest, after previous expeditions in 2013 and 2016, and once again demonstrates the calibre of India’s youth in high-altitude endurance challenges. This year’s expedition, flagged off by Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh on April 3, 2025, strictly adhered to safety protocols and operational standards throughout the journey.

Young, Diverse, and Determined: A Team That Represented India

The team comprised five boys and five girls, representing diverse states and Union Territories from across India. With an average age of just 19 years—and the youngest climber being only 16 years old—the cadets have been lauded for their discipline, unity, and perseverance, qualities that resonated deeply with Sherpa guides and international mountaineers.

Cadets Who Summited Everest:

Cadet Monika – Rajasthan

Cadet Pratima Rai – West Bengal

Cadet Rifiness Warjri – Meghalaya

Cadet Kritika Sharma – Himachal Pradesh

Cadet Abida Afreen – Ladakh

Cadet Mohit Knathia – Jammu & Kashmir

Cadet Padma Namgail – Chandigarh

Cadet Virendra Singh Samant – Uttarakhand

Cadet Sachin Kumar – Uttarakhand

Cadet Mukul Bangwal – Uttarakhand

Their achievement underscores the NCC’s mission of fostering national integration and developing leadership qualities through physical and mental challenges.

From Novices to Summiters: Rigorous Training Behind the Glory

Despite being first-time mountaineers, each cadet underwent an extensive and rigorous selection process, followed by intensive training to prepare for the expedition. Their preparatory journey included:

A high-altitude climb of Mt. Abi Gamin (7,355 m), one of the highest peaks in the Garhwal Himalayas, to simulate conditions similar to Everest

A winter survival and acclimatization camp at the Army Mountaineering Institute, Siachen Base Camp, to train for sub-zero environments and snowcraft

Comprehensive sessions in rock climbing, ropework, crevasse navigation, and emergency evacuation protocols

This exhaustive regimen ensured that the team was physically fit, mentally prepared, and technically capable to face the demanding Himalayan ascent.

A Symbol of Youth Empowerment and National Pride

Speaking on the success of the expedition, senior NCC officials expressed pride in the cadets’ outstanding teamwork and leadership under extreme conditions. The cadets demonstrated unwavering commitment to the values of the NCC—unity, discipline, selfless service, and patriotism.

The team also served as ambassadors of India's youth development and gender parity, showcasing that both girls and boys can take on the world’s toughest challenges with equal determination and strength.

The Road Ahead: Encouraging Adventure and Excellence

This successful summit has invigorated the spirit of adventure and national pride among more than 14 lakh NCC cadets across India. It is expected to further boost interest in:

Mountaineering and adventure sports

Physical fitness and mental resilience training

Pan-India youth engagement in national integration programs

The Ministry of Defence and the Directorate General of NCC are exploring the possibility of introducing more structured mountaineering initiatives, allowing India’s youth to pursue excellence at the intersection of adventure, discipline, and service.

Scaling New Heights, Literally and Figuratively

The NCC Mount Everest Expedition 2025 is not just a story of scaling the world’s highest peak—it’s a symbol of India’s rising youth potential. In every sense, these ten cadets have carried the tricolour to the top of the world, demonstrating that with the right support, training, and belief, India’s young generation is ready to conquer new summits in every field.