Trade Talks and Tensions: Trump and Xi's High-Stakes Call

In a pivotal call amid escalating trade tensions, U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping discussed key issues, including critical minerals, but left resolutions open for future talks.

The hour-long conversation highlighted differing interpretations, with Trump projecting a positive outcome and suggesting upcoming lower-level negotiations, while China's account was more reserved.

The discussions occur as both nations grapple with a tenuous trade agreement, addressing significant global economic impacts and geopolitical rivalries.