Trade Talks and Tensions: Trump and Xi's High-Stakes Call
U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping held a crucial call to address ongoing trade tensions and the impact on critical minerals. While Trump's optimistic social media summary suggested positive outcomes, the Chinese government remained cautious, leaving key issues unresolved for future discussions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-06-2025 21:55 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 21:55 IST
In a pivotal call amid escalating trade tensions, U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping discussed key issues, including critical minerals, but left resolutions open for future talks.
The hour-long conversation highlighted differing interpretations, with Trump projecting a positive outcome and suggesting upcoming lower-level negotiations, while China's account was more reserved.
The discussions occur as both nations grapple with a tenuous trade agreement, addressing significant global economic impacts and geopolitical rivalries.
