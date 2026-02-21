US Supreme Court Strikes Down Trump's Tariffs, Exposing Modi's Trade Dilemmas

The US Supreme Court's ruling to dismantle President Donald Trump's global tariffs has reignited political tensions. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of 'betrayal' in the India-US trade deal, labeling it a national 'ordeal'.

Critics, including Congress Leader Jairam Ramesh, argue that Modi's desperation to protect his image has compromised India's sovereignty and burdened its farmers. The trade deal faces backlash from various sectors including agriculture and data security.

Amid the backlash, the Modi administration confronts challenges to assert India's economic interests while navigating pressure from Washington, further amplified by new tariffs under President Trump's administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)