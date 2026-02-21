Left Menu

US Supreme Court Strikes Down Trump's Tariffs, Exposing Modi's Trade Dilemmas

The US Supreme Court's decision to nullify President Trump's tariffs has stirred political waters, with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accusing PM Modi of surrendering to the US in a flawed trade deal. The debate underscores mounting domestic opposition, questioning the sustainability and equity of Indo-US trade arrangements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-02-2026 11:57 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 11:57 IST
The US Supreme Court's ruling to dismantle President Donald Trump's global tariffs has reignited political tensions. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of 'betrayal' in the India-US trade deal, labeling it a national 'ordeal'.

Critics, including Congress Leader Jairam Ramesh, argue that Modi's desperation to protect his image has compromised India's sovereignty and burdened its farmers. The trade deal faces backlash from various sectors including agriculture and data security.

Amid the backlash, the Modi administration confronts challenges to assert India's economic interests while navigating pressure from Washington, further amplified by new tariffs under President Trump's administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

