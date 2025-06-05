Left Menu

Fiery Mishap in New Friends Colony: Sofa Cleaning Gone Wrong

A fire broke out in New Friends Colony, Delhi, injuring two workers cleaning sofas with inflammable chemicals. The Delhi Fire Services quickly controlled the fire. Both workers were hospitalized for severe burns. Investigations are underway to determine any negligence or safety protocol breaches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2025 22:06 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 22:06 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A house in southeast Delhi's New Friends Colony saw a fire erupt during Thursday morning hours, leaving two individuals injured. The blaze began while workers used a highly inflammable chemical for sofa cleaning, authorities confirmed.

Prompt response came from the Delhi Fire Services and the local police, responding to alerts from 9:35 am and 9:45 am, respectively. A total of five fire tenders were dispatched, containing the fire before it could damage the building's structure.

The injured workers, Satish Kumar and Satender, were quickly taken to the hospital, with Satender facing 50 percent burns and Satish dealing with 20 percent. Authorities have launched an investigation to explore potential negligence or safety breaches involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

