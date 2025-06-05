Left Menu

Ex-Inspector Sentenced: Bribery Scandal Unfolds in Mumbai

A special court in Mumbai convicted retired assistant police inspector Suresh Naik for a 2017 bribery case, sentencing him to three years in jail. Naik, who was guilty under the Prevention of Corruption Act, had a record of investigating 58 cases. He demanded a bribe from a BMC driver, leading to his conviction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-06-2025 23:07 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 23:07 IST
Ex-Inspector Sentenced: Bribery Scandal Unfolds in Mumbai
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A special court in Mumbai has sentenced a retired assistant police inspector to three years in jail for bribery in a 2017 case.

Suresh Naik, 65, was found guilty by special judge S E Bangar under the Prevention of Corruption Act. The court considered his past service in solving nearly 60 criminal cases while determining his sentence.

In 2017, Maharashtra's Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) filed a case against Naik based on a complaint by BMC driver Ramakrishna Kute, who accused Naik of demanding a Rs 5,00,000 bribe.

TRENDING

1
Suspected Food Poisoning Strikes Telangana Institute of Mental Health

Suspected Food Poisoning Strikes Telangana Institute of Mental Health

 India
2
Venezuelan Deportees Win Right to Legal Challenge

Venezuelan Deportees Win Right to Legal Challenge

 Global
3
India Grateful to Iran for Rescuing Nationals: A Diplomatic Success

India Grateful to Iran for Rescuing Nationals: A Diplomatic Success

 Iran
4
Punjab CM's Fiery Rebuke: Operation Sindoor and Political Storm

Punjab CM's Fiery Rebuke: Operation Sindoor and Political Storm

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New dual-AI strategy targets generative cheating in university assessments

Cybersecurity strategy, not compliance, drives investment across ASEAN

AI-optimized farming system slashes energy use, boosts precision agriculture accuracy to 98.6%

Predictive AI could future-proof cities, if governance and privacy catch up

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025