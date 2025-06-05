Ex-Inspector Sentenced: Bribery Scandal Unfolds in Mumbai
A special court in Mumbai convicted retired assistant police inspector Suresh Naik for a 2017 bribery case, sentencing him to three years in jail. Naik, who was guilty under the Prevention of Corruption Act, had a record of investigating 58 cases. He demanded a bribe from a BMC driver, leading to his conviction.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-06-2025 23:07 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 23:07 IST
- Country:
- India
A special court in Mumbai has sentenced a retired assistant police inspector to three years in jail for bribery in a 2017 case.
Suresh Naik, 65, was found guilty by special judge S E Bangar under the Prevention of Corruption Act. The court considered his past service in solving nearly 60 criminal cases while determining his sentence.
In 2017, Maharashtra's Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) filed a case against Naik based on a complaint by BMC driver Ramakrishna Kute, who accused Naik of demanding a Rs 5,00,000 bribe.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Gali Janardhana Reddy Appeals for Bail After Conviction
Conviction of Former Congolese PM in Multimillion-Dollar Embezzlement Case
Haryana's Call for Justice: Raising Conviction Rates in Heinous Crimes
Conviction in Hotel Assault Case Brings Justice
Boeing Dodges Conviction: $1.1 Billion Settlement in Max Plane Fraud Case