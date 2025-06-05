Ex-Inspector Sentenced: Bribery Scandal Unfolds in Mumbai

A special court in Mumbai has sentenced a retired assistant police inspector to three years in jail for bribery in a 2017 case.

Suresh Naik, 65, was found guilty by special judge S E Bangar under the Prevention of Corruption Act. The court considered his past service in solving nearly 60 criminal cases while determining his sentence.

In 2017, Maharashtra's Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) filed a case against Naik based on a complaint by BMC driver Ramakrishna Kute, who accused Naik of demanding a Rs 5,00,000 bribe.