Ghana Backs Morocco's Autonomy Plan for Western Sahara Settlement

Ghana has expressed support for Morocco's autonomy plan as the sole solution to the Western Sahara dispute, aligning with numerous Western, African, and Arab nations. This support was formalized in a joint statement following discussions between Ghana and Morocco's foreign ministers in Rabat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rabat | Updated: 06-06-2025 00:44 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 00:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a significant diplomatic development, Ghana has declared its support for the Moroccan autonomy plan as the exclusive solution for the enduring Western Sahara dispute. This endorsement places Ghana alongside an increasing number of Western, African, and Arab countries aligning behind Morocco's stance on the protracted conflict.

A joint statement released after a meeting between Ghana's Foreign Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa and Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita in Rabat highlighted Ghana's position. The document emphasized the autonomy plan as the 'only realistic and sustainable basis' for a mutually agreed resolution.

This move showcases Ghana's commitment to a peaceful and sustainable solution to the Western Sahara issue, potentially influencing the broader geopolitical landscape and encouraging other countries to take a similar position.

