Massachusetts Student Freed After ICE Arrest Sparks Protests

Marcelo Gomes da Silva, an 18-year-old student from Massachusetts, found himself at the center of a heated immigration debate after being arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) while en route to volleyball practice. The arrest took place during a traffic stop, and he was subsequently held in custody.

The Brazilian national, who entered the United States as a child in 2012 under a student visa that has since lapsed, was granted a $2,000 bond by Immigration Judge Jenny Beverly in Chelmsford. This decision allowed him to return to his family in Milford, Massachusetts, sparking celebrations among his classmates and supporters.

The incident has drawn attention to President Donald Trump's immigration enforcement policies, as protests erupted in Massachusetts following Gomes's arrest. ICE officials clarified that Gomes was not the original target of their investigation, which focused on his father. The release decision was met with relief and joy by supporters.

