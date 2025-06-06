Left Menu

Violent Attack in Pinjore Leaves One Dead, Another Injured

Unidentified assailants fatally shot a man and injured his accomplice near a shopping mall in Pinjore, Panchkula district. The deceased was approximately 30 years old and a resident of Pinjore. Police have filed a case and are conducting further investigations into the Thursday evening incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 06-06-2025 12:10 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 12:10 IST
Violent Attack in Pinjore Leaves One Dead, Another Injured
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An unidentified gunman shot and killed a man while injuring his accomplice near a shopping mall in Pinjore, Panchkula district on Thursday evening, police reported on Friday.

The victim, aged around 30, was a resident of Pinjore, and authorities are treating the incident as a criminal case, according to SHO Pinjore, Jagdish Chander.

Law enforcement has registered a case as they continue to investigate the circumstances and details surrounding the attack.

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

 India
2
Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Industry

Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Indust...

 Germany
3
Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

 India
4
Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI access must favor defenders, not hackers: New framework calls for asymmetric cybersecurity strategy

From theory to firewalls: Criminology now shapes global cybersecurity policy

Cyber threats target AI-based accessibility tools in healthcare and education

Digital twins and AI redefine urban waste management worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025