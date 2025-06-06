Violent Attack in Pinjore Leaves One Dead, Another Injured
Unidentified assailants fatally shot a man and injured his accomplice near a shopping mall in Pinjore, Panchkula district. The deceased was approximately 30 years old and a resident of Pinjore. Police have filed a case and are conducting further investigations into the Thursday evening incident.
An unidentified gunman shot and killed a man while injuring his accomplice near a shopping mall in Pinjore, Panchkula district on Thursday evening, police reported on Friday.
The victim, aged around 30, was a resident of Pinjore, and authorities are treating the incident as a criminal case, according to SHO Pinjore, Jagdish Chander.
Law enforcement has registered a case as they continue to investigate the circumstances and details surrounding the attack.
