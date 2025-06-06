Left Menu

Ukrainian Airstrikes Target Russian Airfields

Ukrainian military authorities reported the targeting of Russian airfields and fuel storage in the Saratov and Ryazan regions. This preemptive strike was executed overnight to offset a major forthcoming attack by Russian forces, as detailed in a statement on the Telegram messaging platform.

  Country:
  • Ukraine

In a strategic move, Ukraine's military has targeted key Russian airfields in the Saratov and Ryazan regions, launching overnight strikes that also hit fuel storage facilities. These actions, reported by Ukraine's general staff, aim to thwart impending Russian military advances.

The Ukrainian Defence Forces announced in a Telegram statement that this preemptive strike compromised enemy air operations by disabling important strategic locations tasked with facilitating a major assault.

This military maneuver underscores ongoing tensions and highlights Ukraine's resolve in countering potential threats along its contested eastern front.

(With inputs from agencies.)

