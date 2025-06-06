In a strategic move, Ukraine's military has targeted key Russian airfields in the Saratov and Ryazan regions, launching overnight strikes that also hit fuel storage facilities. These actions, reported by Ukraine's general staff, aim to thwart impending Russian military advances.

The Ukrainian Defence Forces announced in a Telegram statement that this preemptive strike compromised enemy air operations by disabling important strategic locations tasked with facilitating a major assault.

This military maneuver underscores ongoing tensions and highlights Ukraine's resolve in countering potential threats along its contested eastern front.

