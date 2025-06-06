Left Menu

Social Media Star Secures Interim Bail over Viral Communal Remarks

Social media influencer Sharmistha Panoli was granted interim bail by the Calcutta High Court after being arrested for alleged communal remarks in a video. The court observed no cognisable offence and released her on bail, with conditions to cooperate with the investigation and restrictions on international travel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 06-06-2025 15:56 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 15:56 IST
Sharmistha Panoli
  • Country:
  • India

Sharmistha Panoli, a social media influencer and law student, was released from custody on Friday after the Calcutta High Court granted her interim bail. This decision followed her arrest for purportedly making communal remarks in a social media post.

The High Court, upon review, found that the complaint lacked evidence of a cognisable offence. Panoli, detained by Kolkata Police in Gurugram, was ordered to post a bail bond with a Rs 10,000 security.

Panoli is required to cooperate with ongoing investigations and has been ordered not to leave the country without court approval, although exceptions may be considered for educational trips abroad.

(With inputs from agencies.)

