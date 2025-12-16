Left Menu

Social Media Post Leads to Arrest: A Clash with Harmony

A law graduate, Hariom Mishra, from Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi district, was arrested for posting objectionable content on social media, disrupting religious and social harmony. An FIR was filed after a complaint on December 11, and police recovered the mobile phone used in the crime. Investigation continues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 16-12-2025 22:05 IST | Created: 16-12-2025 22:05 IST
Social Media Post Leads to Arrest: A Clash with Harmony
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 25-year-old law graduate, Hariom Mishra, faces arrest in Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi district for allegedly disrupting religious and social harmony through objectionable social media content.

Authorities apprehended Mishra in Charva village on Monday, confiscating a mobile phone purportedly used in the crime.

Police registered a complaint on December 11 over allegations of the spread of offensive material on social media platform X. According to a police spokesperson, Mishra admitted to sharing a contentious post online, despite recognizing its inflammatory nature. Investigations are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

