Social Media Post Leads to Arrest: A Clash with Harmony

A 25-year-old law graduate, Hariom Mishra, faces arrest in Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi district for allegedly disrupting religious and social harmony through objectionable social media content.

Authorities apprehended Mishra in Charva village on Monday, confiscating a mobile phone purportedly used in the crime.

Police registered a complaint on December 11 over allegations of the spread of offensive material on social media platform X. According to a police spokesperson, Mishra admitted to sharing a contentious post online, despite recognizing its inflammatory nature. Investigations are ongoing.

