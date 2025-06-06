Delhi Police Crackdown Leads to Deportation of 71 Foreign Nationals

In a concerted effort to curb illegal immigration, Delhi Police has deported 71 foreign nationals, an action made public by a police official on Friday. Those deported include citizens of Bangladesh, Myanmar (Rohingyas), and Nigeria.

This operation, conducted in May, saw the arrest of 47 Bangladeshis, 17 Rohingyas, and seven Nigerians. The crackdown was executed by various police units across the Dwarka district, where these individuals were subsequently sent to detention centers after processing by the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO).

The enforcement drive was spurred by intelligence reports on illegal residents, leading to coordinated police efforts across areas including Uttam Nagar and Chhawla. A total of 38 deportations were conducted by Special Staff, followed by significant contributions from local police stations like Uttam Nagar, which deported 24 individuals.

