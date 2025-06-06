Left Menu

Delhi Police Crackdown Leads to Deportation of 71 Foreign Nationals

The Delhi Police deported 71 foreign nationals, including Bangladeshis, Rohingyas, and Nigerians, found staying illegally in India. The crackdown in Dwarka resulted in apprehensions based on a tip-off about overstaying individuals. They were detained and sent to centers post FRRO orders.

In a concerted effort to curb illegal immigration, Delhi Police has deported 71 foreign nationals, an action made public by a police official on Friday. Those deported include citizens of Bangladesh, Myanmar (Rohingyas), and Nigeria.

This operation, conducted in May, saw the arrest of 47 Bangladeshis, 17 Rohingyas, and seven Nigerians. The crackdown was executed by various police units across the Dwarka district, where these individuals were subsequently sent to detention centers after processing by the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO).

The enforcement drive was spurred by intelligence reports on illegal residents, leading to coordinated police efforts across areas including Uttam Nagar and Chhawla. A total of 38 deportations were conducted by Special Staff, followed by significant contributions from local police stations like Uttam Nagar, which deported 24 individuals.

