Tragic Youth: Investigation into Bundi Teen Couple's Death

A tragic incident shook Dhanatri Village in Bundi district as a teen couple was found dead, suspected of committing suicide, during the intervening night of June 5 and 6. The young pair, aged 19 and 17, hailed from the village and were discovered under a tree along the riverbank behind a local government school.

Police investigation in the preliminary stage suggests that the couple died by hanging. SHO Ajeet Bagdoliya of the local Talera Police Station confirmed the discovery of their bodies but noted the absence of any suicide note, adding an element of mystery to the unfortunate event.

No allegations of foul play have been made by the family members of the deceased. The police have registered a case for an in-depth investigation under Section 194 of the BNSS to discern the actual reasons behind the tragic deaths, aiming to provide closure to the bereaved families.