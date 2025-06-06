MeitY, UNESCO Conclude Final AI RAM Consultation to Shape Ethical AI Future

In a landmark development for India’s artificial intelligence (AI) governance landscape, the UNESCO Regional Office for South Asia, in collaboration with the IndiaAI Mission under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), and Ikigai Law as the implementation partner, concluded the fifth and final AI Readiness Assessment Methodology (RAM) multi-stakeholder consultation in New Delhi on June 3, 2025. Held at the Shangri-La Eros Hotel, the session marked the culmination of a nationwide initiative to support the formulation of an inclusive, responsible, and context-sensitive AI policy framework for India.

A National Effort for Local and Global Impact

This event followed a series of prior consultations in Bangalore, Hyderabad, Guwahati, and an earlier session in New Delhi, and drew participation from over 200 stakeholders across government, academia, industry, and civil society. The initiative is part of UNESCO’s broader push to localize its Global Recommendations on the Ethics of Artificial Intelligence, adopted by 193 Member States, and is closely aligned with India’s own IndiaAI Mission, which emphasizes Safe and Trusted AI as a foundational pillar.

Setting the Tone: Opening and Keynote Highlights

The consultation began with opening remarks by Mr. Tim Curtis, Director of UNESCO’s Regional Office for South Asia. He stressed the necessity of an “ethics-by-design” approach and called for AI development that embeds inclusivity, transparency, and trust from inception. He emphasized that technology must serve humanity, and not the reverse.

This was followed by a powerful keynote address from Mr. Abhishek Singh, Additional Secretary at MeitY, CEO of the IndiaAI Mission, and Director General of the National Informatics Centre (NIC). Mr. Singh outlined the multi-pronged strategy of the IndiaAI Mission, including:

The launch of AI Kosh , a central platform to democratize access to high-quality datasets.

The selection of companies to build India’s indigenous foundation models .

Support for responsible AI R&D projects under the Safe and Trusted AI pillar.

He reiterated India’s position as a pro-innovation nation—one that prioritizes citizen-centric AI with a strong commitment to ethics, safety, and governance.

Insightful Deliberations: Safety, Ethics, and Policy Frontiers

A major highlight of the day was the panel discussion on “Safety and Ethics in India’s AI Ecosystem”, featuring key figures such as:

Ms. Debjani Ghosh , Distinguished Fellow at NITI Aayog

Ms. Kavita Bhatia , COO of IndiaAI Mission, Group Coordinator at MeitY

Ms. Eunsong Kim , Programme Specialist at UNESCO

Dr. B. Ravindran , Head, Centre for Responsible AI (CeRAI), IIT Madras

Dr. Mayank Vatsa, Professor, IIT Jodhpur

The panel explored issues ranging from regulatory frameworks and ethical risk management to industry's role in self-regulation. Ms. Ghosh warned that “balancing AI’s vast potential with its profound risks is the greatest challenge of our era,” while Ms. Bhatia lauded the collaborative nature of the IndiaAI Mission, highlighting how public-private-academic partnerships are vital for achieving both innovation and safety.

Breakout Sessions: Ground-Level Dialogue for Policy Depth

The consultation featured focused breakout sessions that covered:

AI Governance Structures and Accountability Mechanisms

Digital Infrastructure Readiness

Workforce Capacity and AI Literacy

Sectoral AI Adoption (health, education, agriculture, etc.)

Youth Participation in AI Development and Ethics

These sessions were instrumental in identifying local implementation challenges, crafting region-specific recommendations, and integrating diverse stakeholder voices into the final AI policy roadmap.

About RAM: A Diagnostic Tool Tailored to India

The Readiness Assessment Methodology (RAM), designed by UNESCO, provides a unique blend of quantitative and qualitative metrics to assess a country’s AI ecosystem across five dimensions:

Legal and Regulatory Social and Cultural Economic Scientific and Educational Technological and Infrastructural

Unlike other AI readiness tools, RAM is customizable to each country’s context and priorities. In India, it is being implemented with the support of national experts, UNESCO advisors, and civil society leaders. The goal is to build a unified, holistic policy framework that resonates with India's demographic and developmental diversity.

A Shared Vision for India’s AI Future

UNESCO and MeitY reiterated their commitment to converting AI ethics principles into actionable, nation-specific policies. The insights gathered from the AI RAM sessions will feed into a comprehensive India-specific AI Policy Report, expected to guide national efforts in deploying AI for public good while safeguarding human dignity and rights.

As the IndiaAI Mission gains momentum, initiatives like RAM will be essential in steering it towards a responsible, inclusive, and globally respected AI ecosystem.

