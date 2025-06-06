Left Menu

Coal Scam Verdict: Acquittals and Convictions in Jharkhand Allocation Case

A special CBI court acquitted former coal secretary H C Gupta and others while convicting JAS Infrastructure Capital Ltd and its director for cheating and conspiracy in a coal scam case. The verdict relates to the Mahugarhi Coal Block in Jharkhand. Arguments on the sentence are scheduled for July 8, 2025.

Updated: 06-06-2025 17:40 IST
A special CBI court has delivered its verdict in a high-profile coal scam case, acquitting former coal secretary H C Gupta and two others while convicting JAS Infrastructure Capital Ltd and its director for cheating and conspiracy.

The case pertains to the allocation of the Mahugarhi Coal Block in Jharkhand, and Special Judge Sanjay Bansal announced the mixed verdict.

The court will hear arguments on sentencing on July 8, 2025, marking the 19th conviction in coal allocation cases probed by the CBI, which continues to thwart corruption in resource allocation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

