Police Step In to Fulfill Wedding Dreams Amidst Tragedy in Gonda

The Gonda city police organized the wedding of Uday Kumari, whose family was enduring financial difficulties after her brother's murder. The tragic event postponed her May wedding, but the police intervened, asserting responsibility to ensure it happened in a traditional and grand fashion, officials stated on Friday.

The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF), along with Superintendent of Police Vineet Jaiswal, played key roles in facilitating the ceremony conducted in Dhannipurwa village, Umri Begumganj, on Thursday night. The police aimed to show solidarity with victims, going beyond their duty to fight crime, by aiding Kumari's family.

Officials and family members, including wives of high-ranking officers involved in the event, offered physical and financial support, supplying wedding essentials and cash gifts. Their efforts were both a comfort and a critical lifeline for the grieving family, reaffirming the police's commitment to the community.

(With inputs from agencies.)