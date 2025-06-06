Left Menu

Police Step In to Fulfill Wedding Dreams Amidst Tragedy in Gonda

The police in Gonda city organized the wedding of Uday Kumari, a young woman whose family faced severe financial hardship following her brother's death during a robbery. Taking full responsibility, the police held the wedding with support from the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force, emphasizing their commitment to supporting victims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gonda | Updated: 06-06-2025 17:45 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 17:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Gonda city police organized the wedding of Uday Kumari, whose family was enduring financial difficulties after her brother's murder. The tragic event postponed her May wedding, but the police intervened, asserting responsibility to ensure it happened in a traditional and grand fashion, officials stated on Friday.

The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF), along with Superintendent of Police Vineet Jaiswal, played key roles in facilitating the ceremony conducted in Dhannipurwa village, Umri Begumganj, on Thursday night. The police aimed to show solidarity with victims, going beyond their duty to fight crime, by aiding Kumari's family.

Officials and family members, including wives of high-ranking officers involved in the event, offered physical and financial support, supplying wedding essentials and cash gifts. Their efforts were both a comfort and a critical lifeline for the grieving family, reaffirming the police's commitment to the community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

