Gauteng Legislature Commends Crime Drop, Urges Action on Kidnappings, Violence

The Gauteng Provincial Legislature’s Portfolio Committee on Community Safety has commended the work of law enforcement officials across the province following a notable 7.9% reduction in serious crimes during the fourth quarter of the 2024/25 financial year, compared to the same period the previous year. The commendation comes in response to a comprehensive crime statistics presentation by Provincial Police Commissioner, Lieutenant-General Tommy Mthombeni, who highlighted both the gains and the ongoing challenges in the province’s battle against crime.

The committee lauded law enforcement for their role in achieving the overall reduction, emphasizing that it reflects the success of collaborative crime prevention strategies. However, committee members were also unequivocal in their concern over certain emerging trends, especially the rise in kidnapping cases, brutal violent incidents, and the targeting of police officers.

Major Crime Reductions Show Progress

The statistics presented reveal promising progress in several key crime categories:

A 10.8% decrease in murder cases , viewed by the committee as a clear sign of intensified police efforts and improved inter-agency coordination.

A 2.1% decline in sexual violence cases , which, while modest, was welcomed as a step in the right direction.

An 8.9% reduction in robbery with aggravating circumstances, including carjackings and armed robberies.

These figures have been interpreted as early signs that crime-fighting initiatives such as Operation Shanela are bearing fruit, and are beginning to make tangible impacts on public safety.

“This represents a significant step forward in the province’s ongoing efforts to combat crime,” the committee said in a statement.

Disturbing Violent Incidents and Police Fatalities Raise Alarm

Despite the gains, the committee raised grave concerns about the continued occurrence of brutal, multiple murder cases, including a particularly horrific incident in Soshanguve, where victims were reportedly stoned, shot, and partially burned, and another in Kagiso, where seven individuals were found dead.

“Such violent events continue to devastate communities and create a climate of fear that undermines the social fabric,” the committee stated.

Equally troubling for the committee is the ongoing murder of police officers. In just one quarter, eleven officers lost their lives, including one on duty and ten off duty. The committee strongly condemned these killings, declaring that violence against law enforcement constitutes an attack on the state and undermines the safety of all citizens.

Kidnapping on the Rise: A Growing Threat

One of the most alarming statistics from the latest report is the 15.8% surge in kidnapping cases. These crimes are increasingly being linked to:

Vehicle hijackings

Robbery and extortion

Human trafficking and ransom demands

The committee emphasized that the freedom of movement and personal security of Gauteng residents must be prioritized and protected.

“The safety and freedom of movement of Gauteng residents must be protected with urgency,” the committee urged.

Farm Murders and Inclusivity in Crime Responses

In line with the South African government’s inclusive stance on crime—“crime has no colour”—the committee acknowledged a farm murder case during the quarter, in which an African male was killed during a robbery involving the theft of livestock, including cows, goats, and sheep. The incident was cited as a reminder that all acts of violence, regardless of context or identity, are unacceptable and must be addressed equally.

Operation Shanela: Coordinated Action in Motion

The committee also highlighted the effectiveness of Operation Shanela, a coordinated crime-combatting initiative that led to the arrest of 28,851 suspects during the quarter. Among these were 8,110 undocumented foreign nationals, underscoring the scale of the operation’s reach and its multi-faceted focus on crime, compliance, and immigration enforcement.

These results underscore the value of multi-agency cooperation, and the committee has called for the expansion of such initiatives to sustain momentum in the fight against organized crime and street-level criminality.

Looking Forward: Sustaining Momentum and Addressing Gaps

While the committee welcomed the current progress, its members emphasized that this is only the beginning. The province must intensify efforts to build safe, resilient communities and continue investing in law enforcement, community policing, and preventative measures.

Key recommendations include:

Increased visibility of police patrols , especially in hotspots

More targeted operations to address kidnappings and violent crime

Community-based initiatives to report and prevent crime

Support for police welfare and protection, particularly those working in high-risk areas

“Gauteng must continue to intensify efforts to eradicate criminal activity and build safe, resilient communities where every resident can live free from fear and violence,” the committee concluded.

The latest crime statistics from Gauteng provide a cautiously optimistic outlook. Significant declines in major crime categories point to improved police performance and coordination, yet challenges remain, particularly around kidnappings, multiple murders, and violence against police. With Operation Shanela and other interventions showing effectiveness, the momentum must now be sustained—and extended—to ensure that all Gauteng residents are safe, secure, and supported.