Canada's Unemployment Spike: Economic Challenges Revealed
Canada's unemployment rate rose to 7% in May, marking its highest point in almost nine years excluding COVID-peak periods. Statistics Canada cited minimal employment growth and a growing population as contributing factors. U.S. tariffs on Canadian goods have further complicated the economic landscape, impacting investments and hiring.
In May, Canada's unemployment rate reached its highest in nearly nine years, excluding the peaks during the COVID-19 pandemic. Statistics Canada reported that 1.6 million Canadians were without jobs, as the unemployment rate climbed to 7% from April's 6.9%, continuing a three-month upward trend. Compared to last year, this marks a 14% increase in joblessness.
The modest employment growth, coupled with a rising population, led to the absence of mass layoffs. Statscan indicates that this precarious unemployment level echoes the figures from September 2016 when excluding pandemic-era numbers. Despite slight employment growth of 8,800 jobs, wider economic strains are evident.
Economists, including those polled by Reuters, predicted this rise due to U.S. tariffs on Canadian products, exacerbating the labor market's difficulties. Consequently, the Canadian dollar experienced a minor appreciation, while bond yields rose slightly. However, the contentious tariffs have deterred investments and hiring, as stated by the Bank of Canada, prolonging unemployment durations and impacting the economy's stability.
ALSO READ
Australian Exporters Eye Competitive Edge in China Amid U.S. Tariffs
Trade Friction Sparks Innovation: Japanese Auto Supplier Kyowa's Struggle Amid U.S. Tariffs
India Remains Cost-Effective for iPhone Manufacturing Despite Proposed U.S. Tariffs
European Shares Dip Amid U.S. Tariffs and Market Volatility
Rising Unemployment Claims Indicate Economic Turmoil Amid U.S. Tariffs