Left Menu

Canada's Unemployment Spike: Economic Challenges Revealed

Canada's unemployment rate rose to 7% in May, marking its highest point in almost nine years excluding COVID-peak periods. Statistics Canada cited minimal employment growth and a growing population as contributing factors. U.S. tariffs on Canadian goods have further complicated the economic landscape, impacting investments and hiring.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-06-2025 19:35 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 19:35 IST
Canada's Unemployment Spike: Economic Challenges Revealed
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In May, Canada's unemployment rate reached its highest in nearly nine years, excluding the peaks during the COVID-19 pandemic. Statistics Canada reported that 1.6 million Canadians were without jobs, as the unemployment rate climbed to 7% from April's 6.9%, continuing a three-month upward trend. Compared to last year, this marks a 14% increase in joblessness.

The modest employment growth, coupled with a rising population, led to the absence of mass layoffs. Statscan indicates that this precarious unemployment level echoes the figures from September 2016 when excluding pandemic-era numbers. Despite slight employment growth of 8,800 jobs, wider economic strains are evident.

Economists, including those polled by Reuters, predicted this rise due to U.S. tariffs on Canadian products, exacerbating the labor market's difficulties. Consequently, the Canadian dollar experienced a minor appreciation, while bond yields rose slightly. However, the contentious tariffs have deterred investments and hiring, as stated by the Bank of Canada, prolonging unemployment durations and impacting the economy's stability.

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

 India
2
Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Industry

Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Indust...

 Germany
3
Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

 India
4
Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI access must favor defenders, not hackers: New framework calls for asymmetric cybersecurity strategy

From theory to firewalls: Criminology now shapes global cybersecurity policy

Cyber threats target AI-based accessibility tools in healthcare and education

Digital twins and AI redefine urban waste management worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025