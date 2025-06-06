Clash at the Crossroads: India Faces Border Gunfight

A violent encounter erupted on the India-Myanmar border in Arunachal Pradesh's Longding district, resulting in a gunfight between security forces and suspected militants, according to a defense official's statement on Friday.

The clash unfolded during a routine patrol in the Pongchau circle, where security personnel identified suspicious armed men and confronted them. The intruders opened fire, prompting a swift and robust response from the security forces.

Though chased by law enforcement, the militants used the cover of dense forests to retreat into Myanmar. The patrol was initiated after receiving intelligence about potential threats in the region, highlighting ongoing tensions at this border area.

