Supreme Court Faces Dilemma Over Massive Education Department Firings

The Trump administration requested the Supreme Court to pause a lower court's order reinstating Education Department employees. Nearly 1,400 employees were laid off under Trump's plan to dismantle the agency. A federal judge in Boston blocked the layoffs, stalling a significant campaign promise, with an appeal ongoing.

In a significant move, the Trump administration on Friday sought the Supreme Court's intervention to pause a federal court's directive to reinstate Education Department employees laid off in mass by President Trump's directive to dismantle the agency.

The Justice Department labeled the emergency appeal necessary, asserting that US District Judge Myong Joun in Boston had overstepped his judicial authority by issuing a preliminary injunction against the layoffs.

This injunction has put a lid on one of Trump's substantial campaign promises, freezing efforts to dissolve the department, as a federal appeals court denied the administration's plea to stay Joun's order during the ongoing appeal process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

