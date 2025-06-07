Left Menu

Call for Reform: Restoring Credibility to the National Commission for Women

MP Sushmita Dev urges reforms for the National Commission for Women, criticizing its selective actions and loss of credibility. She highlights the need for autonomy and effective powers, noting its current dependency on the Ministry and political bias. Dev calls for amendments to ensure the NCW's neutrality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-06-2025 00:42 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 00:42 IST
Call for Reform: Restoring Credibility to the National Commission for Women
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a pointed critique, Trinamool Congress MP Sushmita Dev has called for substantial reforms to restore the autonomy and credibility of the National Commission for Women (NCW). Her appeal, expressed in a letter to Digvijaya Singh, Chair of the Parliamentary Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth, and Sports, highlights alleged partisan actions by the commission.

Dev, who shared her concerns on social media platform X, accused the NCW of selectively addressing cases of crimes against women, particularly in states not governed by the ruling BJP. She condemned the commission for what she perceives as its failure to maintain neutrality, with actions seemingly driven by political convenience.

Pointing to the commission's financial reliance on the Ministry of Women and Child Development, Dev voiced that substantive changes, including amendments to the NCW Act, 1990, are necessary. These changes should aim to empower the commission while implementing checks to prevent political misuse, thus safeguarding women's rights more effectively.

TRENDING

1
Power Ministers Unite: Shaping the Future of Energy

Power Ministers Unite: Shaping the Future of Energy

 India
2
Tariff Wars: Crafting Sustainable Luxury in India's Wedding Industry

Tariff Wars: Crafting Sustainable Luxury in India's Wedding Industry

 United States
3
SC says reasons cited by National Board of Examinations for holding NEET-PG 2025 examination on August 3 bonafide.

SC says reasons cited by National Board of Examinations for holding NEET-PG ...

 India
4
China and Canada: Bridging Diplomatic Gaps

China and Canada: Bridging Diplomatic Gaps

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Countries with weak education systems face highest job automation risk

Midsize and large firms boost small business growth in U.S. labor markets

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025