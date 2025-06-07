Call for Reform: Restoring Credibility to the National Commission for Women

In a pointed critique, Trinamool Congress MP Sushmita Dev has called for substantial reforms to restore the autonomy and credibility of the National Commission for Women (NCW). Her appeal, expressed in a letter to Digvijaya Singh, Chair of the Parliamentary Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth, and Sports, highlights alleged partisan actions by the commission.

Dev, who shared her concerns on social media platform X, accused the NCW of selectively addressing cases of crimes against women, particularly in states not governed by the ruling BJP. She condemned the commission for what she perceives as its failure to maintain neutrality, with actions seemingly driven by political convenience.

Pointing to the commission's financial reliance on the Ministry of Women and Child Development, Dev voiced that substantive changes, including amendments to the NCW Act, 1990, are necessary. These changes should aim to empower the commission while implementing checks to prevent political misuse, thus safeguarding women's rights more effectively.