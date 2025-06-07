Left Menu

Supreme Court Grants DOGE Access to Americans' Data Amid Privacy Concerns

The U.S. Supreme Court has allowed the Department of Government Efficiency access to Social Security Administration data, despite privacy concerns. The decision supports the department's controversial efforts to cut federal jobs. Critics, including labor unions and advocacy groups, argue that this poses risks to millions of Americans' personal information.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-06-2025 03:25 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 03:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant ruling, the U.S. Supreme Court has permitted the Department of Government Efficiency broad access to Social Security Administration data. This decision, made amid a legal challenge, aligns with President Donald Trump's initiative to streamline government operations by reducing federal jobs.

The court's conservative majority overruled a prior decision by Maryland-based U.S. District Judge Ellen Hollander, who had blocked the department's access, citing potential violations of federal privacy laws. Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson criticized the majority for ignoring existing privacy safeguards.

Reaction to the ruling has been swift, with advocacy groups and labor unions voicing concerns over privacy and misuse of sensitive data. The Justice Department, however, defends the move, arguing for the necessity of access in modernizing government information systems. This legal battle highlights the ongoing debate over privacy and government efficiency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

