Left Menu

High Court to Re-evaluate Intellectual Disability in Alabama Death Row Case

The U.S. Supreme Court is set to hear an appeal from Alabama officials regarding a lower court's decision that deemed a death row inmate, Joseph Clifton Smith, intellectually disabled. The findings previously spared Smith from execution, challenging the state's bid to reinstate the death penalty under a new legal examination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-06-2025 04:06 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 04:06 IST
High Court to Re-evaluate Intellectual Disability in Alabama Death Row Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Supreme Court has announced plans to review an appeal from Alabama regarding the intellectual disability status of death row inmate Joseph Clifton Smith. This crucial determination previously exempted Smith from execution under federal law.

In 1997, Smith was convicted for the murder of Durk Van Dam, a case involving a brutal beating aimed at robbery. The central issue in the appeal evaluates the role multiple IQ scores play in determining intellectual disability—a matter pivotal to upholding Smith's exemption from the death penalty, as dictated by prior Supreme Court precedents.

Originally, both a federal judge and the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals confirmed Smith's intellectual disability. Alabama, however, claims misapplication of legal standards in these rulings. The Supreme Court's forthcoming review seeks to clarify these standards to provide definitive legal guidance in such cases.

TRENDING

1
Power Ministers Unite: Shaping the Future of Energy

Power Ministers Unite: Shaping the Future of Energy

 India
2
Tariff Wars: Crafting Sustainable Luxury in India's Wedding Industry

Tariff Wars: Crafting Sustainable Luxury in India's Wedding Industry

 United States
3
SC says reasons cited by National Board of Examinations for holding NEET-PG 2025 examination on August 3 bonafide.

SC says reasons cited by National Board of Examinations for holding NEET-PG ...

 India
4
China and Canada: Bridging Diplomatic Gaps

China and Canada: Bridging Diplomatic Gaps

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Countries with weak education systems face highest job automation risk

Midsize and large firms boost small business growth in U.S. labor markets

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025