High Court to Re-evaluate Intellectual Disability in Alabama Death Row Case

The U.S. Supreme Court has announced plans to review an appeal from Alabama regarding the intellectual disability status of death row inmate Joseph Clifton Smith. This crucial determination previously exempted Smith from execution under federal law.

In 1997, Smith was convicted for the murder of Durk Van Dam, a case involving a brutal beating aimed at robbery. The central issue in the appeal evaluates the role multiple IQ scores play in determining intellectual disability—a matter pivotal to upholding Smith's exemption from the death penalty, as dictated by prior Supreme Court precedents.

Originally, both a federal judge and the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals confirmed Smith's intellectual disability. Alabama, however, claims misapplication of legal standards in these rulings. The Supreme Court's forthcoming review seeks to clarify these standards to provide definitive legal guidance in such cases.