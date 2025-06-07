Fake Cops Behind Bars: Bold Robbery Foiled
Eight individuals were arrested in Bengaluru for impersonating police officers to rob a man of Rs 31.7 lakh in Navi Mumbai. The crime involved posing as policemen, physically assaulting the victim, and stealing cash meant for ATM deposits. Police swiftly tracked and apprehended them, recovering significant valuables.
- Country:
- India
In a swift police operation, eight individuals have been apprehended by Navi Mumbai police from Bengaluru, following their involvement in a daring robbery and abduction case. The suspects impersonated law enforcement to dupe a man of Rs 31.7 lakh.
The heist unfolded on May 31 in Juinagar, where the victim, engaged in ATM cash deposits for clients, was targeted. One suspect, masquerading as a police officer, physically assaulted the victim before forcing him into a vehicle.
The gang absconded with the cash but was captured within 36 hours. Valuables worth Rs 30.4 lakh have been recovered, with formal charges filed under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Navi Mumbai
- robbery
- ATM
- dacoity
- Bengaluru
- impersonation
- police
- arrest
- abduction
- crime
ALSO READ
Anchorage Reaches $2.1M Settlement in Police Shooting of Teen
Delhi Police Crackdown: Illegal Immigration & Bribery Under Scrutiny
Laughter Yoga Brings Joy to Jaipur Police: A Step Towards Stress Relief
Three killed, one injured as car hits tree, crashes into electricity lamp post in Bhopal: Police.
Delhi Police Tightens Net: 121 Bangladeshi Nationals Detained in Crackdown on Illegal Immigration