Fake Cops Behind Bars: Bold Robbery Foiled

In a swift police operation, eight individuals have been apprehended by Navi Mumbai police from Bengaluru, following their involvement in a daring robbery and abduction case. The suspects impersonated law enforcement to dupe a man of Rs 31.7 lakh.

The heist unfolded on May 31 in Juinagar, where the victim, engaged in ATM cash deposits for clients, was targeted. One suspect, masquerading as a police officer, physically assaulted the victim before forcing him into a vehicle.

The gang absconded with the cash but was captured within 36 hours. Valuables worth Rs 30.4 lakh have been recovered, with formal charges filed under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

(With inputs from agencies.)