Heroic Airlift: Rescuing Army and Tourists from Sikkim's Landslides

Seventy-six army personnel were successfully airlifted from Chaten, north Sikkim, as part of a coordinated rescue effort following severe landslides triggered by heavy rain, authorities confirmed on Saturday.

Deployment of three MI-17 helicopters enabled the completion of evacuation efforts, transferring army personnel to Pakyong Greenfield Airport, an official detailed.

The Sikkim state government continues to monitor the affected region closely, remaining dedicated to supporting those impacted by natural disasters. Over 1,600 tourists were rescued earlier amid disrupted road connectivity.

(With inputs from agencies.)