Dramatic Escape: Man Flees From Police Custody at Kalyan Court
A 21-year-old named Chaitanya Shinde, facing charges of raping a minor, escaped police custody near Kalyan court. The incident took place while he was being handcuffed. Despite a police chase, he disappeared into the crowd. He was arrested under POCSO Act and several other charges.
- Country:
- India
In a dramatic turn of events, a 21-year-old man accused of serious charges including rape escaped from police custody near the Kalyan court premises, leaving law enforcement officers scrambling in his wake.
The accused, identified as Chaitanya Shinde, was being escorted by police officers after a court appearance when he made his escape. Attempting to handcuff Shinde, officers were caught off guard as he managed to break free and flee.
Charged under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and related offenses, Shinde was due to remain in judicial custody until June. Police have registered a case over the resistance to lawful apprehension and are pursuing all leads to capture him, utilizing CCTV footage to aid their search.
ALSO READ
Anchorage Reaches $2.1M Settlement in Police Shooting of Teen
Delhi Police Crackdown: Illegal Immigration & Bribery Under Scrutiny
Laughter Yoga Brings Joy to Jaipur Police: A Step Towards Stress Relief
Three killed, one injured as car hits tree, crashes into electricity lamp post in Bhopal: Police.
Delhi Police Tightens Net: 121 Bangladeshi Nationals Detained in Crackdown on Illegal Immigration