Left Menu

Dramatic Escape: Man Flees From Police Custody at Kalyan Court

A 21-year-old named Chaitanya Shinde, facing charges of raping a minor, escaped police custody near Kalyan court. The incident took place while he was being handcuffed. Despite a police chase, he disappeared into the crowd. He was arrested under POCSO Act and several other charges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 07-06-2025 17:22 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 17:22 IST
Dramatic Escape: Man Flees From Police Custody at Kalyan Court
escape
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, a 21-year-old man accused of serious charges including rape escaped from police custody near the Kalyan court premises, leaving law enforcement officers scrambling in his wake.

The accused, identified as Chaitanya Shinde, was being escorted by police officers after a court appearance when he made his escape. Attempting to handcuff Shinde, officers were caught off guard as he managed to break free and flee.

Charged under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and related offenses, Shinde was due to remain in judicial custody until June. Police have registered a case over the resistance to lawful apprehension and are pursuing all leads to capture him, utilizing CCTV footage to aid their search.

TRENDING

1
Tariff Wars: Crafting Sustainable Luxury in India's Wedding Industry

Tariff Wars: Crafting Sustainable Luxury in India's Wedding Industry

 United States
2
SC says reasons cited by National Board of Examinations for holding NEET-PG 2025 examination on August 3 bonafide.

SC says reasons cited by National Board of Examinations for holding NEET-PG ...

 India
3
China and Canada: Bridging Diplomatic Gaps

China and Canada: Bridging Diplomatic Gaps

 China
4
Modi Unveils Engineering Marvels in India's Rail Network

Modi Unveils Engineering Marvels in India's Rail Network

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Countries with weak education systems face highest job automation risk

Midsize and large firms boost small business growth in U.S. labor markets

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025