Medical Student's Hoax Bomb Threat Sparks Panic, Arrest Follows

A postgraduate medical student was detained by Ullal police on suspicion of making a series of hoax bomb threats to her college hospital on June 4, sources confirmed on Saturday.

The suspect allegedly resorted to the ruse in an attempt to skip a scheduled seminar. Responding to the threats, authorities deployed extensive security measures at a private hospital in Deralakatte.

The hoax triggered a detailed security operation to secure the hospital, involving bomb disposal and canine units, yet no explosives were uncovered. Forensic analysis pinpointed the student as the caller, leading to her arrest. The investigation continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)