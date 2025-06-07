Left Menu

Medical Student's Hoax Bomb Threat Sparks Panic, Arrest Follows

A medical student in Ullal was arrested for allegedly making hoax bomb threat calls to her college hospital to avoid a seminar. The threat led to a massive security sweep, but no explosives were found. Investigations revealed that the student was responsible for the calls.

A postgraduate medical student was detained by Ullal police on suspicion of making a series of hoax bomb threats to her college hospital on June 4, sources confirmed on Saturday.

The suspect allegedly resorted to the ruse in an attempt to skip a scheduled seminar. Responding to the threats, authorities deployed extensive security measures at a private hospital in Deralakatte.

The hoax triggered a detailed security operation to secure the hospital, involving bomb disposal and canine units, yet no explosives were uncovered. Forensic analysis pinpointed the student as the caller, leading to her arrest. The investigation continues.

