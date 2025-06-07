Birthday Bash Bust: Police Personnel Suspended in Balasore

Five police personnel in Balasore district, including a Havildar and four constables, have been placed under suspension due to dereliction of duty and service code violations. Officials from Balasore announced the suspension, which has sparked significant attention within the department.

The action, initiated by the district's Superintendent of Police Raj Prasad, was based on the findings of an internal inquiry. This inquiry revealed that the officers were involved in a three-day birthday celebration of a colleague, attended during working hours, which raised serious concerns about their professional conduct.

Further allegations suggest the officers engaged in illegal activities during the celebration, prompting the appointment of a DSP-ranked officer to conduct a detailed inquiry into the incident. The suspension marks a critical stance on maintaining discipline within the ranks.