Karnataka Launches Inquiry into Deadly Stampede at RCB Victory Celebration

The Karnataka government has established a one-man inquiry commission led by retired High Court judge John Michael Cunha to investigate the June 4 stampede that claimed 11 lives at the RCB team's victory celebration. The commission will identify responsible parties and suggest measures to prevent future incidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 07-06-2025 21:19 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 21:19 IST
Karnataka Launches Inquiry into Deadly Stampede at RCB Victory Celebration
The Karnataka government has acted swiftly to address the tragic stampede incident that occurred on June 4 at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. Retired High Court judge, John Michael Cunha, has been appointed to lead a one-man inquiry commission tasked with investigating the disaster.

The stampede, which tragically resulted in 11 deaths and 56 injuries, happened during the IPL victory celebrations of the RCB team. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced the inquiry commission, emphasizing its role in identifying procedural lapses and preventing future occurrences.

According to the government notification, the inquiry will probe permissions, procedures, and potential lapses related to the event and determine the sequence of events and responsible parties. The commission is expected to produce its findings within a month.

