Colombian Senator Miguel Uribe Turbay Attacked in Bogota

Colombian Senator Miguel Uribe Turbay was targeted in a shooting incident in Bogota on Saturday, as confirmed by governmental and party sources. However, details about the senator's current condition remain undisclosed by the authorities.

Part of the opposition Democratic Center party, a group founded by ex-President Alvaro Uribe, Senator Turbay was shot in the back during a campaign event at a public park in the Fontibon neighborhood. Despite sharing the same surname, Turbay has no familial ties to the former president.

In response to the attack, the Colombian government stated its vehement condemnation and called for a detailed investigation. The incident has drawn comparisons to the tragic death of Turbay's mother, journalist Diana Turbay, who was killed by Pablo Escobar's cartel in 1991.