Colombian Senator Shot in Bogota: Political Tensions on the Rise

Colombian Senator Miguel Uribe was shot in Bogota during a public event. Currently hospitalized in serious condition, Uribe is a presidential candidate for 2026 from the Democratic Center party. Colombia's government condemned the attack, arrested a suspect, and initiated an investigation. Uribe comes from a notable Colombian family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-06-2025 06:49 IST | Created: 08-06-2025 06:49 IST
Colombian Senator Miguel Uribe is in serious condition following a shooting in Bogota, officials and his party confirmed Saturday. Uribe, 39, is campaigning for Colombia's 2026 presidential race as an opposition figure in the conservative Democratic Center party, established by ex-President Alvaro Uribe, to whom he is not related.

The attack occurred during a campaign event in a public park within Bogota's Fontibon neighborhood. The party's statement strongly condemned the gunfire, urging authorities to pursue a thorough investigation. In response, Defense Minister Pedro Sanchez announced a suspect's arrest and hinted at the possibility of accomplices. The minister has visited Uribe in the hospital.

In the wake of the attack, Colombia's presidency issued a stern rebuke against the violence, emphasizing the necessity of a detailed inquiry. Uribe belongs to a prominent lineage in Colombia, with ties to the Liberal Party. His family history involves notable figures and tragic events, including his mother's kidnapping by Pablo Escobar's militia. The nation, rife with longstanding conflicts, now faces renewed political uncertainty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

