Attempt on Life: Colombian Senator Faces Critical Threat Amid Political Campaign

Colombian Senator Miguel Uribe, a prospective presidential candidate, was critically injured in a shooting at a campaign event in Bogota. The incident has been condemned by both domestic and international leaders, with investigations underway. Uribe, from a notable Colombian family, remains in critical condition, fighting for his life.

Colombian Senator Miguel Uribe, a possible presidential candidate for 2026, was shot in Bogota on Saturday during a campaign event. His wife, Maria Claudia Tarazona, reports that he is fighting for his life in hospital. The 39-year-old senator is a member of the conservative Democratic Center party, founded by former Colombian President Alvaro Uribe, though the two are not related.

Following the attack, Colombia's Defense Minister Pedro Sanchez confirmed the arrest of a suspect and launched an investigation into potential accomplices. Meanwhile, the government has offered a reward of approximately $730,000 for information about the case. The attack has drawn a vehement response from Colombian and international figures, including U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who condemned violence fueled by political rhetoric.

Uribe's family has a significant legacy in Colombia; his late mother, journalist Diana Turbay, was killed during a rescue operation after being kidnapped in 1990. The senator's shooting highlights ongoing tension in Colombia, a country grappling with conflicts between leftist rebels, criminal groups, and government forces. President Gustavo Petro has extended his sympathies to Uribe's family during this difficult time.

